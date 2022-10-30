Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The man accused of killing a South Carolina deputy earlier this year died days after he was transferred from the hospital to jail. Duane Heard, 63, died on Friday at a hospice house in Rock Hill.

Heard was facing multiple charges, including capital murder, in the June 21st shooting death of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Aldridge according to Fox News.

The coroner said Heard was shot two times that day and had been hospitalized since he was taken into custody. He was transferred to the York County Detention Center on Oct. 20 after he was approved for discharge.

Heard’s health began to deteriorate, and he was ultimately moved to the hospice home where he died.

Though Heard died in York County, the Spartanburg County coroner will be investigating his death since his injuries and the events leading up to them took place in Spartanburg.

Deputy Aldridge was shot and killed after arriving at Heard’s home to investigate an assault report from his wife. When Aldridge knocked on Heard’s door, the man opened it and shot the deputy. He also stole the deputy’s gun, stun gun and key to his patrol car before fleeing the scene.

After an armed confrontation with neighbors and a police pursuit, Heard was eventually taken into custody in the woods near the Keurig Dr. Pepper distribution center in Moore, South Carolina.