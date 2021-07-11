Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















UNION COUNTY, N.J. — A kidnapped New Jersey woman was found dead in Tennessee. Her 2-year-old son, who was also abducted, was found safe. The boy’s father was arrested in Tennessee for allegedly kidnapping his son, prosecutors said Saturday.

Tyler Rios, 27, has been taken into custody, accused of abducting both little Sebastian Rios and the boy’s mother, Yasemin Uyar, 24, of Rahway, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday afternoon by law enforcement authorities after the toddler didn’t show up for daycare and his mother failed to arrive at work, New York Post reported.

The child was found Saturday in Monterey, Tenn., where his dad was arrested without incident, according to the press statement.

The woman remained missing when Rios was taken into custody.

However, Uyar’s mother told CBS New York late Saturday that her daughter’s body was discovered in a wooded area of Tennessee. She said Rios told police where he hid Uyar’s body, and her remains were located.

Two-year-old Sebastian Rios was found alive in Monterey, Tenn. along with his father who was taken into custody. (New Jersey State Police)

Friends of Uyar told the news organization that she had a restraining order against Rios due to a history of abuse.

Tyler Rios (New Jersey State Police)

“Typical textbook case of domestic violence. Progressively got worse and this is where it’s ending,” Robyn Morris said.

According to the Post, authorities didn’t immediately confirm that Uyar had been found dead. Rios remains in custody in Tennessee while extradition proceedings to New Jersey are initiated.