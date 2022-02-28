Kentucky sheriff honors inmate who pulled people from rubble of collapsed building following tornado

Dozens of people were buried in the debris at the Mayfield candle factory while eight did not survive, including Deputy Robert Daniel who was supervising inmates on a work release program.

by Law Officer

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Continue Reading

Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement—for law enforcement and supporters of justice, law, and order. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company, but a true advocate for the law enforcement profession.