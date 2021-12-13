Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MAYFIELD, Ky. — A Kentucky inmate who was working in a candle factory when a tornado ripped the building apart is now on the run, according to law enforcement authorities.

Francisco Starks, 44, was participating in a work release program at the Mayfield Consumer Products’ candle factory when a tornado tore through the area, according to Kentucky State Police.

Authorities know the Graves County inmate survived the destruction since he was rescued and treated at the nearby Jackson Purchase Medical Center. However, when he was released from the hospital he bolted and has not been seen since.

State police said Starks is serving time for third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and receiving stolen property.

The town of Mayfield was decimated in one of the deadly tornadoes that tore through six states across the Mississippi Valley between Friday and Saturday, NBC News reported.

As of early Monday morning, at least 35 people had been confirmed dead in Kentucky following the storm, according to an NBC News tally. However, authorities expect the death toll to climb between 50 to 100 people.