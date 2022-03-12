Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — A Kentucky police K9 was shot and killed while apprehending a fleeing suspect earlier in the week, according to law enforcement authorities.

Lebanon Junction officers were dispatched regarding a shoplifting suspect at a Dollar General Store. Upon arrival, police found a man outside the business with a firearm, WHAS 11 reported.

The suspect opened fire on officers and then fled on foot, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A search for the suspect was conducted by members of the Lebanon Junction Police Department, Shepherdsville Police Department, Mt. Washington Police Department, Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department, and State Police.

Shepherdsville’s K9 team located the suspect hiding nearby. K9 Dash was in the process of apprehending the man when he opened fire, subsequently killing the police service dog.

Shepherdsville police and personnel from the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Department returned fire. The suspect was hit several times and subsequently neutralized, KSP said.