PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia man accused of killing another individual was among a group of 52 people arrested in a looting spree that occurred across the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Kenneth Frye, 24, was among those arrested. He was out of custody on bail for a homicide case when he reportedly was caught ransacking the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia, reported the Post Millennial.

In 2022, Frye allegedly sucker-punched and killed a man while working as a nightclub bouncer at the Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar in Center City, according to Fox 29.

SCOOP: One of those arrested & charged in Philadelphia looting was out on bail for a notorious murder case. Kenneth Frye was a bouncer who was charged in the death of Eric Pope outside Tabu Lounge in Center City April 16th, 2022. pic.twitter.com/gqmYW1tRpE — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 28, 2023

Frye was initially charged with third-degree murder in July 2022, but Judge Lillian H. Ransom downgraded the charge to manslaughter in December 2022, Fox 29 reported.

On Tuesday evening, Frye was arrested and charged with burglary for his alleged role in the mob-style ransacking that occurred at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits business.

After Frye’s arrest, the District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke his bail in the homicide case, according to court documents.

From @philadao @DA_LarryKrasner “We are moving to have Kenneth Frye’s bail revoked in prior case.” Following his arrest in looting of Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in West Philadelphia on Girard Ave. The District Attorney’s office had already filed a motion to appeal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/KJh7ZTH9sx — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) September 28, 2023

Police also recovered two firearms during the arrests for looting.