COLUMBUS, Miss. – A Mississippi woman is facing murder charges after she reportedly shot and killed her husband during an argument, which was streamed to her friends and family Saturday morning on Facebook Live, according to reports.

Kadejah Michelle Brown, 28, of Columbus, is accused of killing her husband Jeremy Brown. The two were captured fighting in the shocking video, which was live-streamed on social media, law enforcement authorities confirmed.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Jeremy was attempting to leave the apartment to defuse the tension after the couple had been arguing most of the night, WCBI reported.

“What is the conversation you want to have,” Kadejah repeatedly asks him as he is in the process of departing.

“Don’t touch me! Tell your daughter to keep her hands off me,” he said while holding a phone to his ear as another woman, apparently Kadejah’s mother, is also heard in the background.

“You’re supposed to be here!” Kadejah said as she chastises him for not assisting with the children.

“Don’t touch me! I’ll call the police over that!” Jeremy said as the confrontation becomes more intense and physical.

“This is your family, you’re supposed to be here helping, taking care of the kids,” Kadejah’s mother chimed in during the robust debate.

Kadejah Michelle Brown and her husband Jeremy Brown had a history of domestic violence, according to law enforcement authorities. ( Facebook/Kadejah Dejah Mae Brown)

At one point, the picture goes dark, but the argument escalates and can still be heard for several seconds.

Finally, a single gunshot sounds and jarring wails are heard. During the chaos, a child can be heard crying in the background, the New York Post reported.

Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment at 500 Green Tree Drive about 7:40 a.m. Saturday. They arrested Kadejah and booked her at the Lowndes County Detention Center on the charge of murder.

“It appeared that Brown and the victim were involved in an argument that turned physical. This incident was captured on audio / video on Facebook live,” the sheriff’s office said in a press statement.

Jeremy died of a single gunshot wound. Authorities recovered a 9mm handgun from the scene.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim,” Sheriff Hawkins said in a statement.

“This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” he added.

Kadejah is awaiting her first court appearance. Bond has not yet been set.

