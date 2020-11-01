Vallejo police announced the seizure of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $1 million and credited the diligent work of one of its K9 units for helping to get the drugs off the street last month.

Vallejo police announced the seizure of more than $1M of heroin on Sept. 27, 2020. (Vallejo Police Department)

Earlier in October, police shared photos of some of the 22 kilograms of heroin officers seized a few weeks before, KTVU reported.

Investigators said on Sept. 27, police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the Northern California city.

“Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver who was evasive, unlicensed and on parole in the State of Nevada,” police said.

That’s when they brought in K9 Loki to help in the investigation. It wasn’t long before Loki alerted investigators that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

“Subsequently, officers discovered 22 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of over $1,000,000.00,” police said in a press release.

They did not release further details about the case, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Officer Jodi Brown and K9 Loki. (Vallejo Police Department)

Police credited K9 handler, Ofc. Jodi Brown and her partner Loki, along with the officers who responded to the call, saying the team’s quick work and diligence helped safeguard the community, KTVU reported.

Ofc. Brown and K9 Loki have been working together for four years. The department said their partnership has served as a successful canine team to locate suspects and illegal narcotics.

In addition, the award-winning pair has been recognized in numerous police canine competitions throughout Northern California.