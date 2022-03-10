Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO – Jussie Smollett is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday for staging a dramatic hate crime hoax that became an international story. Meanwhile, his attorneys continue to fight to have the case thrown out.

The former “Empire” actor who produced and directed the theatrical performance is supposed to face sentencing in a Chicago court on March 10, the Daily Wire reported.

Smollett, 39, was found guilty in December on five of six counts related to felony disorderly conduct and making false reports. He claimed to be the victim of a hate crime in January 2019 before the charade unraveled, Law Officer reported at the time of his conviction.

Once details of the investigation became public knowledge, almost no one in the country believed the tall tale except people who needed the purported crime to fit their political narrative that the U.S. is filled with racists.

The actor’s attorneys are expected to argue before Judge James Linn at Thursday’s hearing, seeking to get the verdict tossed or get their client a new trial.

If defense arguments fail, sentencing is set to occur.