Jussie Smollett after the sentencing: “I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, you must all know that.” pic.twitter.com/xe2wYpQJ4O
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 11, 2022
Upon being sentenced, Smollett told the crowd that he was not suicidal multiple times. Sources said that his reasoning was because of his fear that something would happen to him in jail while referencing the Jeffrey Epstein incident.
Smollett requested protective custody and it was granted. He will be serving his sentence behind bars with security cameras along with prison guards wearing body cameras.
The brother of Jussie, Jocqui Smollett, recently said that Jussie was being held in a psych ward inside the jail. He told the New York Post that it was a “…complete lack of justice. It’s angering, it’s an outrage.”
Smollett was convicted of faking his own hate crime, blaming supporters of then President Trump of attacking him.