MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota judge overseeing the trials of four former Minneapolis police officers accused in the death of George Floyd has ruled that bodycam footage from a prior arrest will not be admissible.
Judge Peter A. Cahill denied motions to use Floyd’s past encounters with law enforcement as evidence in an order Tuesday.
On May 6, 2019, Floyd had allegedly swallowed “large quantities” of drugs “in an attempt to avoid arrest,” according to court records. He was also accused of “diversionary behavior such as crying and act[ing] irrationally.”
Former officer Derek Chauvin faces charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter. He will be tried separately from the other three former officers, Law Officer reported. His trial is scheduled to begin March 8.
Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane each face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Their trial will begin in August.