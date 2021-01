Spread the word...















MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in the George Floyd case. The other three former officers will be tried together later this summer.

The trial in Hennepin County District Court of Chauvin will proceed on March 8, Judge Peter Cahill ordered late Monday, the Star Tribune reported.

The additional defendants, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, will remain tried together, but Cahill moved the start of that trial to Aug. 23.

