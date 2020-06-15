From the beginning of the George Floyd case, we have been pointing out several problems with the criminal charge.

While we have been accused from everything including “justifying” the death of Floyd to flat out racists, it seems for weeks that we were the only media outlet willing to actually look at the facts of this case.

While the rest of the world has been looting, burning and screaming in the name of racism, we told our audience some extremely important items that appeared to be an issue.

From the very real issue of “excited delirium” to the “approved” neck technique used by Chauvin and to the oddly disappearance of the body camera footage, which would be the only video footage showing the initial encounter all the way to the end.

None of what we said seemed to matter. Emotion and hate ruled and to this day, not one piece of evidence has ever emerged that makes this a case a racism. We even pointed out the case of Tony Timpa, an incident that appears much worse that few had even heard of.

We don’t expect politicians and activists to have any sense of moral intentions when it comes to communicating a message but we remember a time that the media would pursue the facts and tell the story rather than constantly stoking the flames of hate and violence. For weeks that is all we have seen and the damage done has been tremendous.

Everyone, it seems was a target, including Major Travis Yates who took hits from hundreds of media outlets for discussing data and research debunking systematic racism in law enforcement. Then there were the firing of officers throughout the country within hours of events.

And after all that, we finally have a news outlet that joins us in the inherent problems with the Minneapolis case.

In an article titled “Why Derek Chauvin May Get Off His Murder Charge,” Medium reports several issues that we reported on the first week of the incident.

Citing “six crucial pieces of information” that have been omitted from the discussion, they state that they will “likely exonerate the officer of a murder charge.”

We agree and that is the true tragedy of what the media and politicians have done in this case. By leaving out this vital information, they have not only given the public a false hope of conviction, but have turned the entire profession on top of it’s head.

It makes you wonder if this was the plan all along.

Medium says that “the evidence points to the MPD and the local political establishment, rather than the individual officer, as ultimately responsible for George Floyd’s death.”

A point we specifically made when we wrote “The Mayor Knew” after his emotionally charged news conference the day after the incident.

These omissions and facts are detailed below and frankly, we give Medium credit for actually reporting it. They will soon join Law Officer as a racist news outlet for telling the truth.

“George Floyd was experiencing cardiopulmonary and psychological distress minutes before he was placed on the ground,” and well before he had a knee to his neck. The Minneapolis Police Department allows=ed the use of neck restraint on suspects who actively resist arrest, “and George Floyd actively resisted arrest on two occasions, including immediately prior to neck restraint being used.” The officers were recorded on their body cameras recognizing George Floyd as suffering from “excited delirium,” a condition which the department considers an extreme threat to both the officers and the suspect. A white paper used by the department acknowledges that Excited Delirium suspects may die regardless of the force involved and there are only a few options for the officers to help prolong the suspect’s condition. You guessed it. Restrain the suspect and call for paramedics. That is exactly what they were doing. “Restraining the suspect on his or her abdomen (prone restraint) is a common tactic” in Excited Delirium situations, and the white paper used by the agency instructs the officers to control the suspect until paramedics arrive. That is exactly what the officers were doing. “Floyd’s autopsy revealed a potentially lethal concoction of drugs — not just a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, but also methamphetamine. Together with his history of drug abuse and two serious heart conditions, Floyd’s condition was exceptionally and unusually fragile.” While the Medical Examiner added that the “restraint” played a role in the death, this will be a huge stretch for “proof beyond a reasonable doubt” considering that the officers were following department protocol. Chauvin’s neck restraint was highly unlikely to have exerted a dangerous amount of force to Floyd’s neck. “Floyd is shown on video able to lift his head and neck, and a robust study on double-knee restraints showed a median force exertion of approximately approximately 105lbs.” The autopsy showed no strangulation and no asphyxiation. While the video looks awful, it is likely that the officers were doing all they could, fearing the 6’06” Floyd would begin fighting again, and guaranteeing his death of Excited Delirium.

The scandal of this case is not the neck restraint or racism but rather why the politicians and Minneapolis Leaders withheld all of this information. Information they had the very next day.

And the question will be, if they would have given out the information to the public, would the riots have happened? Would the buildings have burned? Would “de-funding” efforts be taking place all across the profession?

While we can only begin to wonder what was in the minds of this cowardly politicians, we wonder what will happen to this country when the acquittals come. Something that any expert, with the above information will tell you is highly likely.

Is this all a setup? Why the lies? Why the omissions? Why the secrecy?

If the next thing you hear, is for justice, we need a speedy trial to be over by November 3, 2020, then you will know exactly why all of this happened and you will know exactly who to blame and it’s not the cops trying to do their job.

It’s the politicians trying to ensure their power reigns.