Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields has resigned.
The resignation follows the NAACP demand to do so two days ago and a deadly fore shooting involving officers and a black suspect last night.
MAJOR TRAVIS YATES SPEAKS TO TUCKER CARLSON ABOUT LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot and killed after a confrontation with police outside an Atlanta Wendy’s. Video released by the GBI appears to show Brooks take a Taser from an officer, run from police and then fire it at them before he was shot.
WSB reports that Bottoms said that she believes it was an unnecessary use of deadly force and she has called on the officer’s immediate termination.
“While there may be a debate about whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do,” Bottoms said. “I have called for the immediate termination of the officer.”
“Chief Erika Shields has been a solid member of APD for two decades and has a deep and abiding love for the people of Atlanta,” Bottoms said. “And because of her desire that Atlanta be a model of what meaningful reform should look like across this country, Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief so that the city may move forward with urgency and rebuilding the trust that is desperately needed throughout our communities.”
Former Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as the interim police chief.
