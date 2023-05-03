Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Atlanta, Georgia – Police were searching for 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is believed to be the gunman whose picture was taken by security cameras, officials said.

Patterson fled in a vehicle he carjacked and later abandoned, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters.

Multiple police agencies in Atlanta, Fulton County and neighboring Cobb County were on high alert for the armed suspect, officials said. The manhunt’s focus was in Cobb County late Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

“He was able to flee the scene as the law enforcement agencies were descending on this area,” Schierbaum told reporters. “We believe he has left the area.”

The shooting happened around 12:08 p.m. in an 11th floor waiting room of the medical center, according to NBC News. The victims, who are all women, were not immediately publicly identified. The fatally wounded victim was 39, while the wounded were ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, Schierbaum said. It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were patients or hospital employees. Police posted pictures of a suspect who was “still at large.” They later identified him as Patterson. If anyone sees Patterson, they are being asked to call 911 and not engage with him. Patterson was at the medical facility with his mother for an appointment, police told NBC News.

