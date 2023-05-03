Atlanta, Georgia – Police were searching for 24-year-old Deion Patterson, who is believed to be the gunman whose picture was taken by security cameras, officials said.
Patterson fled in a vehicle he carjacked and later abandoned, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters.
Multiple police agencies in Atlanta, Fulton County and neighboring Cobb County were on high alert for the armed suspect, officials said. The manhunt’s focus was in Cobb County late Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.
“He was able to flee the scene as the law enforcement agencies were descending on this area,” Schierbaum told reporters. “We believe he has left the area.”