ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a long list of car break-ins that happened at one apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the Mariposa Lofts on Montag Circle around 7 a.m. where they found dozens of cars broken into.

Police say that when they responded, they found more than 100 cars that had been broken into, one of which was an APD patrol vehicle.

Nicholas Ward told WSB News that this was the third time in ten months his vehicles had been broken into or stolen. Ward says his motorcycle was stolen from the garage in October, his car was broken into last month and now his wife’s car has been broken into.

“I’m very upset. This is the third incident,” he said. “I understand things happen, but I’d like to see some action.”

Police say at least two firearms were stolen from the cars that were broken into, but confirmed no firearms were taken from the patrol vehicle.

Details on possible suspects or motives have not been released by authorities.