Joplin, Missouri – Three Joplin police officers were shot Tuesday afternoon following a response to a disturbance call. Assistant Police Chief Brian Lewis said officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to a disturbance and exchanged gunfire with a suspect. Two officers were struck in that confrontation. The suspect fled the scene and gunfire was exchanged again, injuring another officer and the suspect.

Jasper County Coroner Randy Nace confirmed that a police officer and the suspect were killed. The names have not been released to the public at this time.

Following the initial encounter, a pursuit ensued where the third officer was shot.

