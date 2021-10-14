Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















An Iowa teen is in custody after reportedly hacking his parents to death with a knife and axe early Thursday morning, and then confessing to the heinous crime, police said.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to the home on the northeast side of town about about 2:10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ethan Orton, 17, sitting outside the home, covered in blood, KCCI reported.

Orton’s parents, Casey Orton and Misty Scott-Slade, were found dead inside the home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE. The 17-year-old told officers that he committed the double homicide.

The teen reportedly admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them, and using an axe to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing. He said he committed the murders to “take charge of his life,” according to court documents.

Orton was taken into custody and faces two counts of first-degree murder.