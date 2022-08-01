Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAMILTON COUNTY, Indiana — The Indiana State Police are investigating the deadly overnight shooting of an officer with the Elwood Police Department. Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down during a 2:00 a.m. traffic stop on Sunday and died after being rushed to an Indianapolis hospital, according to authorities, WTHR reported.

Shahnavaz, 24, just began his career as a police officer. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in April after serving five years in the Army. Following the shooting, law enforcement authorities chased the gunman. The pursuit terminated as the suspect crashed on Interstate 69 near 106th Street in Fishers, where police took the man into custody. Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, was identified as the homicide suspect. He was booked at the Hamilton County Jail and is expected to be charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to WTHR. Boards also faces charging enhancements, which include being a habitual offender and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna. Furthermore, the prosecutor’s office will consider filing for the death penalty after evidence is reviewed, according to the news outlet. Among his many prior offenses, Boards was convicted in 2006 for firing a weapon at Indianapolis State Police officers.

Shahnavaz hailed from Fishers, Indiana. The Fishers Police Department posted: “The Fishers Police Department and our community are grieving with the Elwood Police Department after the tragic line of duty death of their officer today. We are grateful for the efforts and professionalism by all the officers who were involved in the apprehension of the suspect. Our heart aches as we send our deepest condolences to the family and all who knew the officer. We stand alongside the officers of the Elwood PD and will be there to support them and the people of the City of Elwood in the days ahead.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted, “We mourn the loss of the Elwood Police Department officer who will killed early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, coworkers, and Elwood community.”

Many other police agencies including the Noblesville Police Department, Peru Police Department, Tipton Police Department, and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office also offered their condolences for the officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb posted a tribute to Shahnavaz on Twitter.

“A family, community and state are devastated by the loss of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, a young public servant at the start of his law enforcement career,” Holbomb said. “Not only did he choose to serve his fellow Americans for five years in the United States Army, he returned to Indiana to rededicate himself to serving and protecting others as a police officer for the Elwood Police Department. Our hearts go out to Officer Shahnavaz’s loved ones and his fellow officers. Janet and I send our condolences to all who are suffering from this senseless tragedy.”