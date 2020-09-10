The police chief in southwest suburban Orland Hills (IL) has been fired over a controversial social media post.

Fox News reports that Chief Thomas Scully was fired on Wednesday, after a post on his personal Facebook page that village leaders said could not be tolerated.

Orland Hills Police Dept. dismissed Police Chief Thomas Scully over his biased and troubling Facebook Post. See the village’s statement below: pic.twitter.com/nixphE5TJe — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) September 9, 2020

The post reads, “Looting… when free housing, free food, and free education just aren’t enough.”

“We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills,” the village said. “This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.”

Chief Scully served as Chief for 15 years.