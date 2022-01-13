Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An Illinois judge reversed an 18-year-old man’s sexual assault conviction last week, saying the 148 days he spent in jail since his arrest was enough, reports said. Adams County Judge Robert Adrian issued the reversal last Monday after finding Drew Clinton guilty of one count of criminal sexual assault at an October bench trial, the Herald-Whig reported.

“Mr. Clinton has served almost five months in the county jail, 148 days,” Adrian said, according to a court transcript obtained by the newspaper.

“For what happened in this case, that is plenty of punishment. That would be a just sentence.”

Clinton was convicted of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at a graduation party last May according to the New York Post.

The suspect faced a mandatory minimum sentence of four years.

The Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse on Tuesday blasted the judge’s decision.

“The verdict and Adrian’s comments send a chilling message to other rape victims that their behavior, not the rapists’, will be judged,” the group said in a statement to WGEM.