CHICAGO – Non-U.S. citizens may soon be able to become police officers in Illinois despite a Federal Law requiring citizenship for law enforcement officers. pending Governor Pritzker’s approval.

The bill, which awaits Governor Pritzker’s approval, recently passed the Illinois House and Senate. If signed, work-eligible immigrants would become a part of law enforcement in the state of Illinois according to CBS News.

In 2021, the Federal Government passed a bill that allowed some undocumented immigrants to become healthcare workers and military members. The bill’s sponsor called the introduction of this new bill a “natural progression.”