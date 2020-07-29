A close second to the coverage of COVID-19 in 2020 has been the systematic racism in law enforcement and this has been so widely accepted, the mentioning of anything else is considered heresy but that is exactly what Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday during an appearance before the House Judiciary Committee.

When asked by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas whether the Department of Justice is committed to ending systemic racism in law enforcement, Barr said:

“I don’t agree there’s systemic racism in the police department, generally, in this country.”

As an American Citizen, one would think that an issue this important being raised by some of the most powerful politicians in our country would come with some some sort of evidence but unfortunately none of that occurred.

For instance, when Barr pointed out that more unarmed whites were shot and killed by law enforcement this year, Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond joined Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas by invoking the tired and ridiculous demographic parity claim.

Noting that the disparity was “glaring” because blacks make up just 15% of the population.

Despite resounding scientific evidence contrary to systematic racism, this has long been the only argument used to prove it.

THE LIES OF SYSTEMATIC POLICE RACISM

Never mind that law enforcement doesn’t encounter an exact replica of racial demographics, but rather criminals and crime is very much the epitome of disparity with blacks committing the majority of violent crime in America but there is no need for these politicians to mention that.

Rep. Cedric Richmond says Bill Barr "brought no black people" onto his top staff when he took over at DOJ: "That, sir, is systematic racism." "Actions speak louder than words. You really should keep the name of the Honorable John Lewis out of the Department of Justice's mouth." pic.twitter.com/gTc5p1bAji — ABC News (@ABC) July 28, 2020

And after the failed demographic parity argument, there is only one thing left for politicians to do in order to prove their case that policing in America is racist.

LIE.

And lie did they ever and to our knowledge, not one media outlet pointed any of it out.

For instance, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, discussed “the talk” that black mothers give to their children and mentioned Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice and Michael Brown in her statement discussing “police violence.”

Think about it.

Police racism is such a problem that the very examples given fall about as short as Muggsy Bougues.

Trayvon Martin wasn’t killed by law enforcement so that example is stupid. Neither was Ahmaud Arbery so that is equally stupid.

Tamir Rice was described as just a kid playing with a toy gun.

That is a lie.

Yes, the gun was a toy, with the orange tip removed and was being used to point at citizens before the police were called and it was pointed at them. The gun is pictured below. You decide if that appears to be “just a toy gun.”

And then there is the Gentle Giant, Michael Brown.

Can we just stop and realize how incredibly desperate this all sounds.

Seriously, using Michael Brown, a robbery suspect that attacked a police officer with almost 100 witnesses siding with law enforcement and where Officer Wilson was cleared by President Obama’s Department of Justice of any wrongdoing as an example of systematic racism?

This is all so ridiculous but this is the world we live in today. Where those we trust to be honest about important issues continue to lie and lie and lie….to the point where cities are burning, athletes are kneeling and everyone seems to be losing their mind.

Are there problems in law enforcement? Of course, but by lying and manipulating, these elites will never be of any help….to anyone.

You can watch the full hearing below: