Police have obtained warrants for Parrish. He has warrants for abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing and discharging a firearm within 600 feet of a home.

Parrish is described as a Black male, 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighing about 191 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators say Parrish may have driven a white Dodge Stratus with no hub caps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.