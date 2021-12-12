Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department announced on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the October 16 shooting that killed a deputy and wounded two others.

HPD officers along with deputies from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested a male suspect believed to be the shooter in the murder of Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputy Kareem Atkins, 30, and the attempted murders of Deputies Juqaim Barthen, 26, and Darrell Garrett, 28, Fox News reported.

The law enforcement personnel were working a police-related extra job at a bar and lounge when they responded to a report of a robbery outside the business at around 2:15 a.m., Law Officer reported.

During the initial crime, two deputy constables were trying to arrest a suspect when a gunman with an AR-15 style rifle ambushed them from behind, the sheriff’s office said. The third deputy was shot when he came to assist his partners.

Atkins died from his wounds. He had recently returned to work from paternity leave. He is survived by his wife and 2-month-old baby, according to the sheriff’s office.

Following the deadly shooting, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said that it was “one of the toughest things” he’s had to face in his career, Law Officer reported.

“This is a tough time for district four,” Herman said. “My main concern right now is for the families of the officers involved and giving them the care and support they’re going to need.”

“I believe good triumphs evil, and what happened tonight was evil,” Herman added, saying he hoped for “swift justice” in the case.

Houston police did not immediately release suspect information or additional details. They said a media briefing would likely be held Monday, Fox reported.

According to the Texas Association of Counties, deputy constables are licensed peace officers who perform various law enforcement functions.

