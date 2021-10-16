Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Three Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable were shot in an ambush attack early Saturday morning leaving one dead and two others wounded, while working an extra security job in north Houston, according to law enforcement authorities. One of the injured deputy constables was shot in the back and is in surgery at a local hospital, according to the Houston Police Department. The second wounded deputy was shot in the foot and is awaiting surgery, KHOU 11 reported.

The deputies were working a police-related extra job at a bar and lounge when they responded to a disturbance outside the business at around 2:15 a.m. The disturbance may have been a robbery, but that was unknown to the deputies at the time, HPD Executive Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

Jones said the deputies were taking a suspect into custody when another person shot them from behind with a rifle. Jones described it as an ambush attack.

Police could not say if the deputies were able to return fire, nor could they say what assistance – if any – was rendered to the deputies at the scene, Fox reported.

Police detained an individual near the location. However, Jones said it was unclear if this individual is a witness or suspect at the present time.

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said that it was “one of the toughest things” he’s had to face in his career.

“This is a tough time for district four,” Herman said. “My main concern right now is for the families of the officers involved and giving them the care and support they’re going to need.”

“I believe good triumphs evil, and what happened tonight was evil,” Herman added, saying he hoped for “swift justice” in the case.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez extended his condolences to his law enforcement partners in the county.

Our hearts are heavy as we extend our condolonces to @Pct4Constable. They tragically lost one deputy & two more are injured after being shot early this morning. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the deputy’s family, friends & coworkers during this exceptionally difficult time. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 16, 2021

Investigators are seeking a Hispanic male in his 20s, according to Fox. They did not specify if the person of interest in custody fits this description.

There were no further details immediately available as the investigation is just getting underway.