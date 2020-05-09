HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of shooting at two choppers that were responding to what turned out to be a fatal crash involving a Houston Police Department helicopter, authorities said.
Josue Daniel Claros-Trajedo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer after he reportedly fired at two helicopters responding to a 75-Fox that crashed into an apartment complex, killing one officer and critically injuring another, ABC13 reported.
Tactical Flight Officer Jason Knox was killed in the May 2 crash, while Pilot-Senior Officer Chase Cormier was critically injured in the downed chopper.
Police said Claros-Trajedo, 19, shot several rounds into the air at the helicopters, WHOI reported.
“We have charged this individual with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant involving not 75-Fox, but 79-Fox, which was a backup helicopter that responded,” Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said during a news conference Friday.
A Texas DPS helicopter was also fired upon, ABC 13 reported.
According to court documents, Claros-Trajedo hid firearms in an air vent in his apartment after he was seen, KPRC reported. He admitted to discharging the firearm while intoxicated, the news organization reported.
Claros-Trajedo’s bail bond was set at $100,000, according to court documents.