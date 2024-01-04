Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HOUSTON – A mother of three children in Texas was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Day while their children were present inside the family’s home, according to law enforcement authorities.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to 4822 Grasilla Drive around 10:17 p.m. on December 25. Upon arrival, they discovered a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds in an upstairs bedroom, police said, according to Click 2 Houston.

The Harris County Medical Examiner identified the female victim as Fannie Uresti, 34, and the deceased male as 43-year-old Roberto Hernandez.

The couple’s three daughters, ages 6, 9 and 14, were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to homicide detectives.

Though none of the children were physically harmed, one of them told police that she overheard her parents arguing just before several gunshots occurred.

Uresti filed a police report 11 days before she was killed, claiming her husband was tracking her and that she was getting ready to divorce him, Click 2 Houston reported.

Uresti’s mother Rosa Salinas said the couple had argued in the past and that Hernandez previously used a gun to make threats. She said her son-in-law had “obsessive” tendencies, Fox News Digital reported.

“He wouldn’t let her, he didn’t let her go out, he didn’t even let her have friends. He didn’t let her be herself,” Uresti’s mother told Click 2 Houston. “In a word, he wouldn’t let her be. He wouldn’t let her be. That’s why my daughter wanted to get away from him. He would control her psychologically at all times.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...