HOUSTON – A grand jury in Texas has declined to indict a restaurant customer who fatally shot a masked armed robbery suspect nearly a year ago, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement, reported the Houston Chronicle.

Eric Eugene Washington, 30, robbed El Ranchito restaurant on South Gessner Road in the city of Houston on the evening of Jan. 5, 2023. He also victimized patrons as the masked gun-wielding suspect was seen on security video walking around, aiming the weapon at customers while demanding money from them.

Some of the frightened people seen taking cover beneath a table slid cash onto the floor, complying with the suspect’s demands. Washington retrieved the money and headed for the door.

However, he failed to take notice of another seated customer who retrieved a handgun and shot the passing thief multiple times.

Washington died at the scene. His weapon turned out to be a plastic replica firearm, Law&Crime reported.

Police confirmed the customer who took action against the suspect recovered the stolen money from the robber’s pocket and returned it to other patrons.

“Come get your money,” the man said, according to surveillance video, Law Officer reported last year.

The shooting customer as well as other patrons did not remain at the scene prior to officers arrival. He was later identified by detectives.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2023 shooting, the Houston Police Department said, “Today (Jan. 9), the male, 46, was questioned by Houston police homicide detectives. After consulting with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the shooting will be referred to a grand jury. Since the male is not arrested or charged, his identity is not being released.”

At the time, the unnamed customer’s attorney, Juan Guerra Jr., told KRIV that his client acted in self-defense, fearing for his life. The incident was traumatic and taking a human life will burden him for the rest of his life.

Washington previously spent seven years in prison for an aggravated robbery case that ended in the death of a cellphone store owner, the news outlet reported.