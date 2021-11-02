Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















HOUSTON — A 35-year-old woman and her 31-year-old boyfriend were arrested last week, both of them charged in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found inside an apartment, Law Officer reported. The couple charged in the case surrounding the murder of the woman’s son reportedly lived in the apartment with the boy’s decaying body for months, according to reports.

New disturbing details in the case were revealed on Monday when Gloria Williams made a court appearance. The mother resided in the Houston apartment where her son’s body was decaying from November of last year until March, KTRK reported. Three of her other children, ages 15, 10, and 7 remained in the apartment with the body after Williams moved out.

According to the medical examiner, the boy’s death was declared a homicide due to multiple blunt force trauma.

Williams has been charged with injury to a child by omission and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $900,000, although it’s under review.

Brian Coulter, the mother’s boyfriend, also lived in the apartment with Williams at the time and abandoned the residence and remaining children in March. He was charged with the murder of 8-year-old Kendrick Lee. His bond is set at $1 million.

(Note: Reports have varied on the age of the deceased child. It has been listed in some reports as 8, and others as 9. This is likely due to his age at death versus the age he would have been when his remains were discovered.)

Coulter is accused of beating Kendrick to death around Thanksgiving of last year, Fox News reported.

Rest In Peace, Kendrick Lee. 🙏 This is the 8 year old boy who lost his life in Harris County in what investigators called one of the worst scenes they’ve ever seen in their careers. Detailed reporting here -> https://t.co/MlHxmhA9bt. #abc13 #hounews pic.twitter.com/zAQ2OYLeDR — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) October 28, 2021

After Williams and Coulter vacated the apartment in March, three of Wiliams’ other children remained in the morbid living environment with the body of their dead brother.

The children told authorities they were locked in a room with Kendrick’s body while the mother and her boyfriend lived there. After the pair moved out, Williams reportedly sent the surviving children groceries once a month and kept up the lease so the remains would not be discovered.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office discovered the tragic situation last month, after the 15-year-old called 911 to report that his brother had been dead for a year. The teenager reported the boy’s remains were in the apartment he shared with the two younger siblings, according to Fox.

When deputies arrived, they found Kendrick’s body as well as the surviving boys living in deplorable conditions.

“I have been in this business a long time, and never saw anything like this,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a press conference after the discovery was made. He described the scene as “horrific” and “tragic.”

Williams is expected back in court this week after the judge said her bond is insufficient based upon the charges. Her lawyer appealed to the judge not to increase her bond until he has had more time to review the case.