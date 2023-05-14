Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Military veterans who found themselves without a home are getting booted from New York hotels to make room for recent immigrant arrivals in the country saying they want to be asylum-seekers, according to reports.

A nonprofit group that works as an outreach to veterans in need was notified that a hotel housing 15 of its clients had to make room for incoming migrants this week. Two additional hotels housing five veterans in Orange County, New York, notified the former military members that they were to required vacate, according to the New York Post.

The CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation, Sharon Toney-Finch, disclosed that veterans were being displaced to make room for the arrival incoming migrants, reported The Western Journal.

“Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants,” she said.

UNBELIEVABLE!!! Homeless veterans are being KICKED OUT OF NY hotel rooms to make room for migrants, according to advocates. THEY DESERVE BETTER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YEEt0Is4vN — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) May 13, 2023

According to the Post, it’s likely that each hotel in question was offered a higher nightly fee to house migrants.

“They want to get paid… That’s so unfair, because at the end of the day, we are a small nonprofit, and we do pay $88 a day for a veteran to be there,” Toney-Finch said when speaking to the Post.

Homeless Veterans Kicked Out Of Hotels To Allow Migrants To Move In, Support Group Says https://t.co/a4OACFYsuw pic.twitter.com/61Mi4gzWuW — Daily Wire News (@DailyWireNews) May 13, 2023

All three hotels that displaced veterans declined to comment when the news outlet sought a statement about the moves.

Fortunately, all 20 of the veterans housed by the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation have been relocated to other accommodations, the Post reported.

However, the sudden move, which occurred two weeks after the service members took up residency in the hotels, has compromised trust that the foundation held with the struggling veterans.