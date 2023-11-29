Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday the arrest of a homeless woman who shot and killed a 33-year-old man at his residence.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded Monday at about 6 p.m. to a call of a shooting in the 900 block of Alandele Avenue, located near the intersection of W. Olympic and San Vicente boulevards in the Mid-Wilshire district of the city, FOX 11 Los Angeles reported.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the homeowner had been shot by a homeless individual — identified by LAPD as 36-year-old Jameelah Elena Michl — who remained at the scene.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified by neighbors as Michael Latt, 33, according to KTLA. He lived at the home with his girlfriend.

LAPD said Michl lived out of her vehicle, and that it was being impounded as evidence. No further details were immediately released to the public.

Neighbors were stunned to learn of the shooting and said they couldn’t believe something like this happened on their block, KTLA reported.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m shocked,” said Avarie Shevin, Latt’s next-door neighbor. “I was looking out my window and saw a female standing in the walkway with her hands up and they took her into custody.”

Although Shevin didn’t hear gunshots, she heard sirens and saw a police helicopter outside her residence. She quickly realized Latt was the man who always greeted her warmly whenever they crossed paths in the courtyard.

“He is a super sweet guy,” Shevin said. “He and his girlfriend lived there with a dog and a cat. He’s just very mellow. I can’t wrap my brain around what could’ve happened that caused him to be shot and killed. I keep picturing his face and I cannot believe he has passed.”

Court records revealed Michl had no criminal history, according to KTLA. She was booked on suspicion of murder. Her bail was set at $3 million.

