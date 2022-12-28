Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – The plans of a robbery suspect in Georgia who attempted to fleece a business in the early hours of Christmas morning went horrible awry when employees fended off the would-be thief, sending him slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The unfortunate villain was identified as 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez. Police likened the crime, which occurred about 1:00 a.m. Christmas morning, to a “scene out of ‘Home Alone.'” The man is now facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges, Fox News reported.

Sajbocho-Ordonez was reportedly hiding behind a business in Gainesville when he pulled a gun on an employee who walked outside. The employee fought back and physically engaged Sajbocho-Ordonez. During the fight, the suspect apparently fired a round toward another worker who exited the business.

Fortunately, no one was struck by gunfire and Sajbocho-Ordonez tried to flee the scene. However, as he tried to make a rapid getaway, he slipped on a frozen patch of ice and struck his head. This allowed witnesses to disarm the bandit of two firearms and detain him until police arrived and took him into custody, according to Fox.

“Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” the Gainesville Police Department said.

Gainesville is located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...