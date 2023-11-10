Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A driver intentionally smashed his vehicle into two Florida deputies who “sustained serious, critical injuries” in an “ambush” attack Thursday morning, according to authorities and alarming footage of the vehicular assault.

Deputy Manuel Santos, 31, and Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were standing in front of their patrol unit on a residential street when the suspect — later identified as 28-year-old Ralph Bouzy — came speeding towards them, the stunning video shows.

Without time to escape danger, one of the deputies jumped just before impact and collided into the windshield of the oncoming suspect vehicle, according to disturbing videos released by HCSO.

The car, driven by Bouzy, then came to a stop after it slammed into the law enforcement SUV.

HCSO had responded to the suspect’s home where he lived with his mother after she summoned help since he was behaving violently, the law enforcement agency said.

The sheriff’s office provided the following details in a press release.

Two Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies sustained serious injuries on Thursday morning while responding to a call for service. On November 9, 2023, the HCSO Communications Center received a call at 7:44 a.m. from a woman stating that she was in fear of her son, who was behaving violently at their home in Brandon, located on Dexwell Court. When the deputies arrived, they came into contact with Ralph Bouzy, 28, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the driveway of his home. Deputies tried to make contact with him, expressing they were there to help, but Bouzy refused to speak to them and drove away. Just after 8:00 a.m., Bouzy returned to the scene, deliberately ambushing the deputies there. He accelerated his vehicle as he turned onto Dexwell Court, causing a deputy to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Bouzy then continued to speed towards two deputies standing outside of their marked patrol SUV, violently colliding with both deputies. The two deputies involved were Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31. Both sustained serious, critical injuries and are receiving treatment at Tampa General Hospital. Two other deputies encountered Bouzy after he exited his vehicle. After he refused law enforcement commands, a taser was deployed and Bouzy was taken into custody.

“There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.”Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community and what happened today makes me absolutely sick.”

Deputy Santos has been with HCSO since 2019, and Corporal Brito has been a member of the agency since 2013.

“Corporal Brito and Deputy Santos came to work today committed to making a difference in their community,” Sheriff Chronister added. “Because of this man’s deliberate and intentional actions, their lives, and their family’s lives are changed forever.”

Bouzy has previously been arrested for three felonies and 14 misdemeanors. He is facing three counts of Attempted Murder on a Law Enforcement Officer, HCSO said in the press release.