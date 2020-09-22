LOS ANGELES — A woman who was one of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in an ambush attack that shocked the law enforcement community was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.

Her partner, a 24-year-old man, was released Sept. 16. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that both have a “long road to recovery.”

“Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting,” the department wrote. “They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong.”

The 31-year-old mother had been in an intensive care unit prior to her release, FOX News reported. Both deputies graduated from the training academy 14 months ago.

They were wounded Sept. 12 while sitting in their marked patrol unit outside a Metro transit station in Compton. A gunman approached the vehicle on foot, and with with no provocation, unleashed several rounds before fleeing.

On Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were following up leads and were looking for a witness captured on video near where the shooting took place.