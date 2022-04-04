Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MINNEAPOLIS – Hennepin Healthcare has introduced a new policy which prohibits its doctors from working side jobs in law enforcement, but what is the real reason this strange policy has been introduced?

The group of medical clinics that also includes trauma care have also announced they will end its contract for medical instruction with Minneapolis police, according to CBS4.

Hennepin Healthcare CEO Jennifer DeCubellis said the policy change comes from a need to draw “really clear lines” as to the hospital’s fundamental mission.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Daniel Hoody, in a recent newsletter to staff, explained the dual professions of some doctors with police agencies is harming patient trust.

It certainly seems odd that leaders in a profession that are responsible for one of the leading causes of death in America, medical mistakes, wants to somehow question the job of anyone else.

In. fact, errors made by doctors account for more deaths each year than car accidents and guns combined.

So it’s strange that Hennepin Healthcare is concerned about the 3 employees out of 800 that work for law enforcement “harming patient trust” when their profession has work to do.

In all likelihood, it has nothing to do with “trust,” because what patient going to see a doctor even knows or cares about this?

It couldn’t be that Hennepin Healthcare has been in a heap of trouble with their own employees allegedly wearing ‘black face’ at a party.

As usual, law enforcement has become accustomed to being blamed for the actions of others. Frankly, we would have respected Hennepin Healthcare a lot more if they would have just told the truth.

This has nothing to do about “trust” and everything to do with intolerance, hatred, and division.