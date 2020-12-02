BALTIMORE — Baltimore police launched an investigation after a decomposing body with its head, hands and feet missing was found on a property at the end of a dead-end street Tuesday, according to reports.

Two employees for a sink distributor said they were surveying the company’s property in the 1600 block of Morrell Park Ave., a dead-end street in the Morrell Park neighborhood in southwest Baltimore, when they found what appeared to be a corpse around 10:30 a.m. and called police, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Police said officers who responded to the scene found the body beneath “some sort of tarp.” The body was headless and missing hands and feet. Thus far, law enforcement authorities have been unable to identify the remains. An autopsy is pending.

“It was very surprising — sort of surreal,” Rob Batzri, the operation manager for the sink distributor, told the Sun, explaining that he was with his boss walking the property when they came across the body. “It looked like it had been there for a while, or someone had recently came and dropped it off.”