A Baltimore police officer is under investigation after video surfaced of him allegedly coughing in the direction of residents standing outside a public housing complex.

Police officials confirmed that an internal investigation has been launched.

“After watching the full video, in its entirety, it is not only disturbing, but incomprehensible, especially considering the high-level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning, regarding COVID-19,” Baltimore police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

Baltimore Community Activist Twanda Jones has joined others calling for the immediate firing of the Baltimore officer.

300 Baltimore officers have placed under quarantine and 12 members of the force have tested positive for COVID-19.