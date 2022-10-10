Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAMILTON, Ohio – Police in Ohio fatally shot a murder suspect who brandished a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he reportedly fled the scene of a homicide, authorities confirmed.

City of Hamilton police said a vehicle collision at a gas station escalated into a shooting that left one man dead around 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox News reported.

The homicide suspect fled in a vehicle that was later located in nearby Fairfield Township, and Hamilton police responded to search for the accused killer. Officers located the man just after 8 p.m. and confronted him, according to law enforcement authorities.

The suspect “produced a handgun which prompted both officers to discharge their firearms,” Hamilton police said.

Officers provided medical aid to the downed suspect who was subsequently transported to West Chester Hospital. However, the murder suspect did not survive, police confirmed.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, while Hamilton police are handling the earlier homicide.

The identities of the homicide victim and deceased suspect have not been released. Once relatives have been notified, the Butler County Coroner’s Office will disclose the information, Fox noted.

Hamilton Police Chief Craig Bucheit said there are no additional suspects sought in the earlier homicide, as both investigations are underway. “It is still very early and there’s a lot of work left to do,” Bucheit said. “From what I have seen, the officers followed their training, used good tactics and acted to keep a very dangerous suspect from hurting anyone else.” Michael Gmoser, the Butler County Prosecutor, said he will present the results of the state investigation to a county grand jury once it is complete. This is his standard policy for all such cases. Hamilton is located north of Cincinnati.

