RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – A Texas grandfather is accused of fatally stabbing his 8-year-old grandson at a private residence just hours into the New Year, according to local law enforcement authorities

The suspect was identified as 62-year-old Phillip Hughes. He was taken into custody early Sunday after officers discovered the young boy dead when they responded to reports of a stabbing about 7:50 a.m., said the Richland Hills Police Department.

Police responded to a stabbing of an 8-year-old. The suspect is in custody and charged with Capital Murder.https://t.co/XYFpCUxJdX — Richland Hills PD (@RichlandHillsPD) January 1, 2023

Hughes was arrested without incident. He was booked in jail on capital murder charges and his arraignment is pending, the New York Post reported.

Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the young boy’s homicide, yet the investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

“The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by the senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved,” the department said in a statement.

Further details were not immediately released by the police agency.

Richland Hills is a small town of more than 8,000. It is located about 30 miles west of Dallas.