OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man was killed during an exchange of gunfire with two home invasion robbery suspects Wednesday night, according to a report.

On Wednesday at about 8:15 a.m. the Owen County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an in-progress home invasion robbery. Upon arrival law enforcement personnel discovered the homeowner Gilardo Garcia Salinas, 39, wounded outside of his residence, Fox News Digital reported.

Despite life saving efforts by first responders, Salinas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Owen County Coroner’s Office.

According to authorities, Salinas and two suspects exchanged gunfire during the violent crime. The suspects fled in a gray or blue passenger vehicle prior to arrival by law enforcement authorities. It remains unknown if the perpetrators were wounded during the gun battle.

The Indiana State Police Bloomington District is handling the investigation. They have obtained video footage from nearby locations, which has led to investigative leads. However, no further details were immediately available.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411 and ask for Detective Ian Matthews.