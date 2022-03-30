Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILLEN, Ga. – A Georgia police officer resigned from the department after he was caught on video engaging in a sex act while on the job, authorities said. The x-rated action was recorded and distributed on TikTok.

The officer was identified as Larry “Ben” Thompson of the Millen Police Department, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

In the video, he appears to be receiving a sexual gratuity from a woman as his police car was parked in an open field near a cemetery, according to WRDW.

Officer Larry “Ben” Thompson resigned after being caught apparently receiving a sexual gratuity in uniform. ( TikTok / @318dillydilly)

The footage, which was posted by TikTok user Dillon Cole, was apparently taken from a nearby tower in Millen, a small town about an hour south of Augusta.

“Police caught on cam!!!” the user wrote along with the hashtags #towerclimbers #dirtydeeds and #police.

Police Chief Dwayne Herrington told the news outlet that he had planned to meet with Thompson about a video on Monday, March 21. However, the officer resigned prior to the meeting.

Thompson reportedly has several cases of misconduct listed in his work history, according to WRDW. The sustained allegations include:

Negligent discharge of his firearm.

At fault traffic fatality while responding to a home invasion robbery.

Harassing a former girlfriend and running her vehicle registration in order to obtain an updated address.

The TikTok video has reportedly been viewed more than 16 million times, the New York Post reported.

