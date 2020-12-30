NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The Alpharetta Police Department is mourning the death of a beloved K9.
K9 Karlo was getting his teeth cleaned this week when he unexpectedly fell ill. The doctor’s office did everything they could to save Karlo but he did not survive.
Police said Karlo had an allergic reaction to the anesthesia, WSB-TV reported.
The police department shared pictures of Karlo and his handler, Lt. Splawn, on Facebook. Hundreds of people shared their condolences on the post.
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of K9 Karlo. Karlo’s handler, Lt. Splawn, shared the unexpected…
Posted by Alpharetta Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, December 29, 2020