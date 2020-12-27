BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office sadly reports that one of its K9s was killed in the line of duty after a suspected drunk driver struck the patrol vehicle the service dog was in.

“It’s with a heavy heart the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has to report that K9 Loki was killed in the line of duty early this morning,” the office posted on Facebook.

The tragic collision occurred Sunday, around 1:30 a.m., according to officials. Deputy Robert Rosenkranz and K9 Loki were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 90 near Irene Road when a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of Deputy Rosenkranz’s patrol unit, WREX reported.

The K9 handler was out of the vehicle and sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash. However, K9 Loki was in the vehicle at the time. Following the collision, Loki was transported to an emergency vet clinic in Rockford but did not survive.

As a result, Illinois State Police are investigating the crash. Details were not provided regarding the identity or status of the driver who struck the Boone County patrol unit.

“The members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office offer our deepest condolences to the Rosenkranz family. We ask that you keep the Rosenkranz family and our law enforcement family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”