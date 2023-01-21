Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Content Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse. Reader discretion is advised. … Townhall is Law Officer’s original source for this story. They began their report by saying, “A months-long Townhall investigation reveals disturbing new details about the affluent LGBTQ-activist couple accused of sodomizing their young adopted sons—now ages 9 and 11—and distributing ‘homemade’ child pornography of the sexual abuse. Half a year after the shocking story made national news, Townhall is the only outlet following up on the criminal case in Georgia that has since seen zero headlines written about it. We’ve found that it’s far, far worse than what was first reported.”

OXFORD, Ga. – Two men in Georgia are facing accusations of sexually abusing their adopted children and using them to produce “homemade” child pornography, prosecutors said, according to reports.

Zachary Zulock and William Zulock are a couple residing in Oxford, Georgia. Law enforcement authorities served a search warrant at their residence July 27 as part of a child pornography investigation. They were subsequently arrested after investigators discovered video evidence that they were “engaging in sexually abusive acts” with the adopted children, Law Officer reported at the time.

According to court documents obtained by Townhall, follow-up investigation has led to a grand jury indictment, which covers numerous allegations. The two men have been charged with felony sexual exploitation of children, aggravated child molestation, felony prostitution of a minor, aggravated sodomy, and incest. They face the possibility of nine life sentences if convicted of the crimes. Each one has pleaded not guilty.

The Zulock’s adopted two boys — a 9-year-old in the third grade and an 11-year-old in the fourth grade at the time the men were arrested. Investigators discovered the children were sexually abused by the couple who anally raped the boys in addition to performing oral sex on them, and forcing the boys to reciprocate on the men, according to the criminal indictment.

Moreover, court documents indicate that the older sibling sustained an injury due to being sodomized, Fox News reported.

The Townhall report said the boys were adopted in November 2018 when the couple went through a now defunct adoption agency focusing on special-needs children in Watkinsville, Georgia, called All God’s Children, Inc. The reported sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by the Zulock’s dates back to potentially 2019, according to the indictment.

Investigators wrote in an affidavit obtained by Townhall that William Zulock admitted to forcing the couple’s 11-year-old adopted son to “perform an act of sodomy – oral capitulation” with the “intent to satisfy his own..sexual desire.”

The investigation into the Zulock’s began when the Walton County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a residence in Loganville on July 27 in response to information that someone was downloading child pornography, Law Officer reported.

Investigators interviewed a suspect who was not identified. The individual admitted to collecting child porn, authorities said. During the inquiry, they also learned of another suspect in the county who was “producing homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adopted child who lived in the home,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook, (which has since been removed).

In another affidavit, authorities said Zachary Zulock filmed his husband, William Zulock, performing acts of sexual abuse on the child. Zachary is accused of also being “engaged in sexually abusive acts” on the boy as well, according to investigators.

During a recorded interview, Zachary allegedly told investigators that the “routine” sexual abuse of their children was sent to “less than a dozen people.”

In addition to accusations the couple sexually abused their adopted boys, they are also charged with soliciting two other men through social media to “perform an act of prostitution” on one of their children, according to court documents. The additional men were identified as Hunter Clay Lawless, 27, and Luis Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, 25. They are accused of participating in the prostitution ring, Fox reported.

Lawless reportedly provided incriminating details. He acknowledged meeting the Zulock’s via the gay hookup app Grindr. He told authorities that he received “numerous” Snapchat messages from Zachary which allegedly said “f–king [his] son tonight,” telling him to “be prepared” to get images and “video documentation” of the sexual abuse, court documents revealed, according to the news outlet.

“I’m going to f–k my son tonight. Stand by,” Zachary wrote Lawless in a message, prosecutors said.

Although Lawless claimed that he didn’t engage in sexual contact with the Zulock’s children, he acknowledged that Zachary solicited him to participate “multiple times.”

Investigators discovered a folder titled “US” on Zachary’s phone. It reportedly contained videos of William (referred to “husband”), performing sex acts on one of the boys.

Court documents revealed that evidence collected by investigators in the case includes 149 images, a text message from Lawless, a Snapchat letter, and Sexual Assault Nurse Examination results conducted on the children.