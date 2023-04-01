Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement authorities in Georgia have arrested one man and are looking for a second suspect after a 37-year-old male victim was shot and killed while the suspects engaged in robbing the man of his holstered sidearm. The crime occurred as the victim waited in line to to pay for a drink at a local gas station.

On Thursday, the homicide victim, identified as Shannon Watkins, entered the Shell gas station in the 500 block of Flint River Road in Jonesboro to purchase a drink. While waiting in line, a male suspect entered the store and stood behind him. The suspect quickly disarmed Watkins by grabbing the holstered weapon from his hip and then ran from the store, WSB-TV reported.

Watkins gave chase and caught the suspect in an attempt to retrieve his firearm. As the two fought over the weapon, a second suspect exited a car, pulled out a gun and opened fire on Watkins, hitting him multiple times.

The suspects fled the crime scene in a white Chrysler 300. Watkins was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Jonesboro police and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Chris Ervin Jr. He was located by the county’s Elite Fugitive squad and was taken into custody.

Ervin is facing charges that include felony murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill, robbery by snatching, cruelty to children 1st degree, criminal damage 1st degree, firearms-discharge near a highway, reckless conduct, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, WSB-TV reported.

Law enforcement authorities continue searching for the second suspect. Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

No further details were immediately available.