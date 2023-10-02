Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GLENNVILLE, Ga. – An inmate convicted of murder and housed at a Georgia state prison reportedly killed a correctional officer and battered another inmate at the facility on Sunday.

Robert Clark, 42, was identified as the deceased correctional officer. He was escorting two inmates from the dining hall at Smith State Prison when one of them, identified as Layton Lester, attacked him from behind while using a “homemade weapon,” the Georgia Department of Corrections said in a press release.

Marko Willingham is an inmate who came to the aid of Clark and was also attacked, GDC said in the statement, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Clark and Willingham were each transported to local hospitals. However, Clark was pronounced dead at the medical facility while Willingham remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The entire GDC team is mourning the loss of one of our own and we collectively express our deepest condolences to Officer Clark’s family and friends,” Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in the release. “We will support them as they navigate this tragedy over the coming days, weeks and months.”

Lester was already serving a life sentence for a murder conviction stemming from a deadly armed robbery in 2007, according to jail records. Now hel’ll face additional charges for Clark’s death, officials said.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp expressed condolences to Clark’s family and prison personnel, Fox reported.

“Today we join the public safety community in mourning the loss of Corrections Officer Robert Clark,” Kemp wrote on social media. “Please join us in praying for his family, loved ones, and the Georgia Department of Corrections at this time.”

According to GDC, Clark began working at Smith State Prison in April.

