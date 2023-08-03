Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

GAINESVILLE, Ga. – A babysitter in Gainesville, Georgia has been arrested over accusations that she choked, and nearly killed a toddler earlier in the year, according to law enforcement authorities.

Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23, is facing charges, which include felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to a child after she allegedly abused the toddler.

“In February 2023, Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled a one-year-old child causing bodily harm,” Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Law enforcement officials said the child was nearly killed during the crime, but did not disclose specific details, Fox News reported.

Police said there were no nanny cams that captured the incident on video. As a result, investigators spent months gathering evidence in order to obtain probable cause and make the arrest.

“It is unthinkable and there is nothing for us to go on exactly why this did happen,” Lt. Kevin Holbrook said, according to WSB-TV. “This is something that we may never know — as when the child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows exactly what happened and hopefully it’ll come out in court.”

In 2021, Chosewood pleaded guilty to three offenses involving identity and financial transaction fraud. She received two years probation for those crimes, according to WSB-TV.

Chosewood was booked at Hall County Jail, but posted bond and was released on Monday. Her attorney was contacted by the news outlet and responded, “No comment” when asked about the charges.