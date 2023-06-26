Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. – A bridge between Reed Point and Columbus, Montana, collapsed Saturday morning, derailing a freight train and causing several railcars to topple into the Yellowstone River, local authorities said.

According to the Stillwater County News, 17 tanker cars reportedly transporting asphalt, molten sulfur, and rock were derailed as the railway bridge gave way, with 10 cars ending up in the river. Early reports that oil was aboard were later discounted.

“Six contained asphalt, three contained molten sulfur and one car was transporting rock. Most of what spilled into the river is expected to solidify and stay where it is,” Stillwater County News said in a later update.

As a result of the derailment, portions of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers were closed, said the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, according to the Daily Caller.

“Both of the substances (molten sulfur and asphalt) are described as ‘slow moving’ and have not gone much past the initial scene, said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger and County DES Chief David Stamey,” the Stillwater County News reported.

A train derailment into the Yellowstone River near Twin Bridges Road between Reed Point and Columbus has led to the closure of parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers, at the request of Stillwater County officials. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/9OVnmimN7Q — Montana FWP (@MontanaFWP) June 24, 2023

“Yellowstone County DES was notified of a train derailment in Stillwater County early this morning … Resources are being dispatched and multiple agencies are assisting,” Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There is no immediate threat to Yellowstone County. Precautions are being put in place. Local Fishing Accesses will be closed. Water treatment plants, irrigation districts, and industrial companies are taking appropriate precautions.”

🚨 #BREAKING: A large emergency response is underway after a freight train collapsed into the Yellowstone River in Montana “Hazardous materials” are feared to be spilling into the river, and officials are are warning residents to begin limiting water usage IMMEDIATELY pic.twitter.com/bIbB3PDeEk — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 24, 2023

Montana Rail Link has reported no injuries from the crash and the entire train crew has been reported as safe, according to Fox Business.

“I’m monitoring the train derailment in Stillwater County, and the state is standing by to support as Montana Rail Link and county officials assess their needs,” Governor of Montana Greg Gianforte said in a statement on Twitter.

A reporter on-site saw a yellow substance coming out from some of the tanks. Stillwater County Chief of emergency services David Stamey said there was no immediate danger for personnel on site, and that they had shut down the drinking water intakes downstream, the Associated Press reported.

A Saturday evening update from the county said, “Two cars that did not reach the river contained sodium hydrosulfate — neither of those 2 cars were breached or leaking. The balance of the 17 rail cars are on the tracks but on the east side of the bridge. Air and water monitoring at the site and downstream from the site is ongoing.”

They also said a fiber optic line was severed in the collapse and derailment, knocking out e911 services for three counties. Sprint crews were busy working to restore the service as it was considered a high priority issue.

The crash site is about 40 miles east of Billings, Montana.