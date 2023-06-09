Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WINGATE, N.C. – A freight train smashed into a semi-truck and trailer combo stuck at a North Carolina railroad crossing Thursday. Dramatic video of the explosive crash was captured by a man nearby.

The collision occurred Thursday about 5 p.m. when the big rig became stuck on the Main Street railroad crossing in Wingate, North Carolina, Fox News Digital reported.

Malik Jordan recorded the sequence of events as the horn of the train blared prior to the crash, with the man yelling, “Yo, yo, yo,” followed by the trailer’s exterior getting blasted to shreds by the locomotive.

Despite the massive damage, no injuries were reported since the truck driver managed to escape before the crash occurred and the truck was not transporting any hazardous materials, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while work crews cleaned up the mess and made sure the tracks were in good condition.

Local residents complained that this wasn’t the first time a semi-truck became stuck on the railroad tracks, according to the comment section of the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

In January of this year, two big rigs reportedly got stuck and hit at the same crossing within a week.

As a result, residents are calling for the proper authorities to remedy the problem. Moreover, people are also calling for out-of-state semi-truck drivers to “stop being lazy” and follow signs to avoid the train tracks.

“Why isn’t the state fixing these crossings?” one resident said in a Facebook post. “There must be at least one place in town where tractor trailers can cross the tracks.”

“Semis need to go around, nothing is wrong with the rail-road tracks,” another said. “The driver is being lazy and not going around. Yes, I know time is money, but so is a crash.”

“When are they going to fix that spot? The tracks need to be leveled down somehow,” another said.

